UPDATE 1-U.S. judge rejects Google email scanning settlement
March 16 A federal judge rejected Google's proposed class-action settlement with non-Gmail users who said it illegally scanned their emails to Gmail users to create targeted advertising.
March 9 Echo Marketing Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 210 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 1.69 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/K23sKc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 16 A federal judge rejected Google's proposed class-action settlement with non-Gmail users who said it illegally scanned their emails to Gmail users to create targeted advertising.
* Following acquisition, WPP's Grey Zagreb will merge into Bruketa&Zinic to create Bruketa&Zinic&Grey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 A federal judge has rejected Google's proposed class-action settlement with non-Gmail users who said it illegally scanned their emails to Gmail users to create targeted advertising.