BRIEF-Echo Polska says to raise 1.65 bln rand via accelerated book build

April 5 (Reuters) - Echo Polska Properties N.V.:

* Announces an equity raising of approximately zar 1 650 million through issue of new ordinary shares

* Equity raise will be offered to qualifying investors through an accelerated book build process conducted on JSE and LUXSE

* Book build is now open

* Pricing and allocations will be announced as soon as practicable following closing of book build.

* Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner.