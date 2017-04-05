FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Echo Polska says to raise 1.65 bln rand via accelerated book build
April 5, 2017 / 6:41 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Echo Polska says to raise 1.65 bln rand via accelerated book build

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Echo Polska Properties N.V.:

* Announces an equity raising of approximately zar 1 650 million through issue of new ordinary shares

* Equity raise will be offered to qualifying investors through an accelerated book build process conducted on JSE and LUXSE

* Book build is now open

* Pricing and allocations will be announced as soon as practicable following closing of book build.

* Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

