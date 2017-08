May 24 (Reuters) - ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG:

* ECKERT & ZIEGLER PLANS TAKEOVER OF GAMMA-SERVICE

* HAS TODAY BEEN AWARDED CONTRACT TO TAKE OVER SIGNIFICANT PARTS OF GAMMA-SERVICE GROUP, BASED IN GERMAN STATE OF SAXONY, AS PART OF A TENDERING PROCESS

* PAYMENT OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 8 MILLION WAS AGREED UPON BY PARTIES FOR TAKEOVER OF FOUR DEBT-FREE COMPANIES

* PLANS CALL FOR A TAKEOVER AS OF MAY 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)