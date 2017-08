March 3 (Reuters) - Eclipse Resources Corp

* Eclipse Resources Corp - on Feb. 24, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* Eclipse Resources Corp - amendment credit agreement amends extend maturity date thereof to february 24, 2020

* Eclipse Resources Corp - amendment credit agreement amends extend maturity date thereof to february 24, 2020

* Eclipse Resources Corp - amendment credit agreement increase borrowing base thereunder to $175 million