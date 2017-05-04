BRIEF-Eclipse Resources reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10

May 4 (Reuters) - Eclipse Resources Corp
* Eclipse Resources Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results: higher production, production guidance raised, operating expense guidance reduced, increased utica shale dry gas type curve and new 19,300 foot “super-lateral” drilled
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $101.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $96.9 million
* Qtrly average net daily production was 290.0 mmcfe per day
* Eclipse resources corp sees expected average daily production guidance range for 2017 to between 315 and 320 mmcfe per day
* Sees per unit operating expenses for 2017 to between $1.40 and $1.50 per mcfe