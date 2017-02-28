BRIEF-Eclipse Resources says quarterly loss per share $0.23

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Eclipse Resources Corp :

* Eclipse Resources Corporation announces fourth quarter 2016 and full year 2016 financial and operational results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.02

* Q4 loss per share $0.23

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $83.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $76.5 million

* Eclipse Resources Corp - Quarterly average net daily production was 255.3 mmcfe per day

* Eclipse Resources - Quarterly realized average natural gas price, before impact of cash settled derivatives and firm transportation expenses, of $2.88/mcf

* Eclipse Resources Corp - Realized an average oil price, before impact of cash settled derivatives, of $44.51 per barrel in Q4

* Eclipse Resources Corp - Increased Q1 2017 production guidance to between 275 and 280 mmcfe per day

* Eclipse Resources Corp - During 2017, we plan to drill 24 wells with an average lateral length of approximately 13,300

* Eclipse Resources - Has average of about 3,500 barrels per day of 2017 oil production hedged, or about 75% of its expected oil production for 2017

* Eclipse Resources Corp sees FY 2017 production 305 mmcfe/d - 315 mmcfe/d

* Eclipse Resources - Negotiated new condensate marketing contract fixing discount to west Texas intermediate price starting from april,2017 to 2018 end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: