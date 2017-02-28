FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Eclipse Resources says quarterly loss per share $0.23
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 28, 2017 / 10:44 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Eclipse Resources says quarterly loss per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Eclipse Resources Corp :

* Eclipse Resources Corporation announces fourth quarter 2016 and full year 2016 financial and operational results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.02

* Q4 loss per share $0.23

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $83.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $76.5 million

* Eclipse Resources Corp - Quarterly average net daily production was 255.3 mmcfe per day

* Eclipse Resources - Quarterly realized average natural gas price, before impact of cash settled derivatives and firm transportation expenses, of $2.88/mcf

* Eclipse Resources Corp - Realized an average oil price, before impact of cash settled derivatives, of $44.51 per barrel in Q4

* Eclipse Resources Corp - Increased Q1 2017 production guidance to between 275 and 280 mmcfe per day

* Eclipse Resources Corp - During 2017, we plan to drill 24 wells with an average lateral length of approximately 13,300

* Eclipse Resources - Has average of about 3,500 barrels per day of 2017 oil production hedged, or about 75% of its expected oil production for 2017

* Eclipse Resources Corp sees FY 2017 production 305 mmcfe/d - 315 mmcfe/d

* Eclipse Resources - Negotiated new condensate marketing contract fixing discount to west Texas intermediate price starting from april,2017 to 2018 end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.