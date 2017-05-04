FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ecm Libra Financial enters into several agreements
May 4, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ecm Libra Financial enters into several agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Ecm Libra Financial Group Bhd:

* CIMB on behalf of co announces that co entered into agreements in respect of proposed acquisitions and proposed disposals

* Deal for aggregated purchase consideration of 88.6 million RGT

* In connection with proposed acquisitions, a collaboration agreement was entered into with Tune Hotels.Com Limited

* The proposed tune hotels acquisitions is for a total purchase consideration of 30.9 million RGT Source :(bit.ly/2pKs3I7) Further company coverage:

