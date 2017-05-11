FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-ECN Capital $0.05 in after tax adjusted EPS in Q1-2017
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 8:04 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-ECN Capital $0.05 in after tax adjusted EPS in Q1-2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - ECN Capital Corp:

* ECN Capital reports $0.05 in after tax adjusted eps in q1-2017

* ECN Capital Corp says book value per common share as at march 31, 2017 was $4.75 versus $4.47 as at end of previous three-month period

* ECN Capital -originations for three-month period ending march 31, 2017 were $398.2 million versus $533.8 million for previous three-month period ending December 31, 2016

* ECN Capital Corp says total earning assets under management on a continuing basis as at march 31, 2017 were $5.7 billion, versus $6.2 billion as at December 31, 2016

* ECN Capital Corp says s board of directors has authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per outstanding common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.