BRIEF-Medtronic announces agreement with Aetna for diabetes patients
* Medtronic announces outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients
June 26 ECN Capital Corp
* ECN Capital Corp announces its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid
* ECN Capital Corp - bid would permit company to repurchase for cancellation up to 10% of "public float" of company's issued and outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medtronic announces outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd enters into definitive agreement for going-private transaction