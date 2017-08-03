BRIEF-Eco Oro appoints Paul Robertson as interim CEO

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Eco Oro Minerals Corp:

* Eco Oro appoints Paul Robertson as interim chief executive officer, sets date and record date for annual general and special meeting of shareholders

* Replacing Paul Robertson as interim chief financial officer of company effective immediately is Eric Tsung

* Eco Oro Minerals Corp - Stylianides who had been acting in role of interim CEO. Ms. Stylianides will remain in her position as a director of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: