BRIEF-Accenture to buy First Annapolis
* Accenture to acquire First Annapolis, enhancing its consulting and advisory capabilities in payments
March 10 Eco-stim Energy Solutions Inc
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; expanding into us market while maintaining firm position in Argentina
* Q4 loss per share $0.34
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company does not plan to provide any official guidance for 2017
* Qtrly revenues $2.1 million versus $2.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.28, revenue view $2.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 23 Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Thursday that the U.S. education system needs an overhaul and called for more parental choice, failing schools to be shut down and additional research to tackle issues.