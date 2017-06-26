June 26 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc:
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions provides operational update
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $8.4 million to $9.6 million
* Believes that revenues for June, the first full month with
activity in Oklahoma & Argentina, should exceed $4 million
* Well stimulation crew in Argentina is expected to execute
over 55 well stimulation stages during Q2 2017, versus 17 stages
in Q1 2017
* Company's well stimulation crew in Oklahoma is expected to
execute more than 90 well stimulation stages in Q2 of 2017
* Company believes that revenues in Q3 of 2017 will increase
over Q2
