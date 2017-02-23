Feb 23 Ecolab Inc:

* Ecolab Inc - as part share repurchase program, entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

* Ecolab Inc - under ASR agreement, company will repurchase a variable number of shares of its outstanding common stock from JPMorgan for $300 million

* Ecolab Inc - under ASR agreement, initial delivery of repurchased shares to be on or about February 28, 2017- SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2l5ll9F) Further company coverage: