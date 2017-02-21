FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Ecolab Q4 earnings per share $1.24
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 2:07 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ecolab Q4 earnings per share $1.24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ecolab Inc:

* Ecolab fourth quarter reported diluted eps $1.24; adjusted diluted eps $1.25, +2%; expects full year 2017 adjusted diluted eps of $4.70 to $4.90

* Sees q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 to $0.83

* Q4 earnings per share $1.24

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.25

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.70 to $4.90

* Ecolab inc - expect second half of year to show "better earnings growth" comparisons than first half

* Ecolab inc - "we believe global economic growth will remain sluggish"

* Ecolab inc - expect a full year special charge associated with swisher and recently announced anios acquisition, to be approximately $0.06 per share

* Ecolab inc - "expect energy market to stabilize around current levels and currency translation challenges to moderate"

* Ecolab inc - we expect a q1 2017 special charge associated with swisher and recently announced anios acquisition to be approximately $0.03 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ecolab inc sees 2017 adjusted eps, excluding special gains and charges, in the range of $4.70 - $4.90

* Ecolab - expect foreign currency translation to have unfavorable impact of about 1 percentage point on full year sales in 2017

* Ecolab - expect foreign currency translation to have estimated 2 percentage point unfavorable impact on diluted earnings per share in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.