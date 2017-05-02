May 2 Ecolab Inc:
* Ecolab first quarter reported diluted eps $0.86 adjusted
diluted EPS $0.80, +4pct expects full year 2017 adjusted diluted
EPS of $4.70 to $4.90
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.08 to $1.15
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.70 to $4.90
* Ecolab Inc- expect second half of year to show better
earnings growth comparisons than first half
* Ecolab Inc- expect foreign currency translation to have an
unfavorable impact of approximately 1 percentage point on full
year sales
* Ecolab Inc qtrly net sales $3,161.6 million versus
$3,097.4 million
* Ecolab - higher delivered product costs are expected to
have an increased impact in q2, particularly in global
industrial and global energy segments
* Ecolab Inc - expect q2 special charges, including
acquisition, integration costs associated with anios and
swisher, to be about $0.02 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $3.16
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.80 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Ecolab sees foreign currency translation to have estimated
1 percent point (approximately $0.05 per share) unfavorable
impact on FY earnings per share
