BRIEF-Ecology And Environment reaches agreement with Mill Road Capital

April 19 (Reuters) - Ecology And Environment Inc:
* Ecology And Environment, Inc. Reaches agreement with mill road capital
* Reached agreement with Mill Road Capital, its affiliates to amicably resolve proxy contest between co and mill road
* As part of agreement, mill road has agreed to certain standstill restrictions and other customary provisions
* Under agreement, two individuals nominated by mill road to join board as class a directors following 2017 annual meeting