4 months ago
April 20, 2017 / 1:13 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ecology And Environment reaches agreement with Mill Road Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Ecology And Environment Inc:

* Ecology And Environment, Inc. Reaches agreement with mill road capital

* Reached agreement with Mill Road Capital, its affiliates to amicably resolve proxy contest between co and mill road

* As part of agreement, mill road has agreed to certain standstill restrictions and other customary provisions

* Under agreement, two individuals nominated by mill road to join board as class a directors following 2017 annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

