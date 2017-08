April 24 (Reuters) - Ecommerce Alliance AG:

* Mountain Partners AG becomes a new strategic anchor investor

* Management board of Ecommerce Alliance AG has decided to increase the company's capital by 10 percent of the existing capital stock

* New shares were subscribed in a private placement by Mountain Partners AG, the issue amount was 7.40 euros per share