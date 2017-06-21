BRIEF-ARI Network Services provides details of termination of merger agreement
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million
June 21 Ecomott Inc
* Says its third biggest shareholder, Hokkaido-based investment limited liability partnership cuts voting power in the co to 4 percent(25,000 shares), from 28.7 percent (175,000 shares),on June 21
* General Atlantic LLC Reports 5.9 Pct Stake In 58.Com Inc as of June 13