BRIEF-Beijing Teamsun Technology sees FY 2017 H1 net profit to increase by 360 pct
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 360 percent, or to be 150 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (32.7 million yuan)
July 11 Ecomott Inc
* Says it will issue 24,000 shares of its common stock to Okasan Securities Co., Ltd. via private placement, at the price of 2,511.6 yen per share (60.3 million yen in total)
* Says subscription date on July 13 and payment date on July 14
* Says proceeds will be used for repayment
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/W1V57d
* Says WOOMIN Co Ltd has acquired 2.8 million shares of the company, increasing its stake in the company to 14.2 percent from 9.9 percent