July 11 Ecomott Inc

* Says it will issue 24,000 shares of its common stock to Okasan Securities Co., Ltd. via private placement, at the price of 2,511.6 yen per share (60.3 million yen in total)

* Says subscription date on July 13 and payment date on July 14

* Says proceeds will be used for repayment

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/W1V57d

