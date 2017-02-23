FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2017 / 5:30 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Econocom Group 2016 recurring operating income up at 140.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Econocom Group SA:

* 2016 revenue 2,536 million euros ($2.68 billion) versus 2,316 million euros year ago

* 2016 recurring operating income 140.3 million euros versus 117.7 million euros year ago

* 2016 recurring net income per share 0.77 euro versus 0.65 euro year ago

* 2016 operating margin 5.5 percent (+40 bps)

* 2016 recurring earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent increased 19.2 percent to 0.77 euro

* Organic growth accelerated in the second half, standing at 6.7 pct, for the year, supported by all the group’s activities

* To recommend that the shareholders receive a refund of the issue premium of 0.20 euro per share, a 14 pct increase compared with 2015

* Expects sustained organic growth, in excess of 5 percent for 2017

* Expects another double-digit rise in recurring operating profit for 2017

* Recurring operating profit should exceed target of 150 million euros set as part of mutation 2013-2017 plan, and includes 18 million euros of “operational investments” Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

