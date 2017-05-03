May 3 Econocom Group SA:

* Announces an agreement to acquire 100 pct of the BIS Group and continues its targeted investments strategy with JTRS in the UK and LP Digital in France

* Buys a 40 pct stake in JTRS, an Apple and Google partner for digital solutions in education sector in UK

* Buys 100 pct of LP Digital in France, a digital strategy consulting firm, through its satellite Alter Way