May 22 ECONOCOM GROUP SA:

* EGM APPROVED TO SPLIT SHARES OF GROUP INTO TWO SHARES IN ORDER TO REINFORCE ACCESSIBILITY AND LIQUIDITY OF SHARES

* EACH SHAREHOLDER WILL RECEIVE TWO NEW SHARES OF GROUP IN EXCHANGE OF EVERY SHARE HELD

* TO REIMBURSE THE ISSUE PREMIUM FOR EUR 0.20 PER SHARE

* NEWLY SPLIT SHARES TO BE LISTED ON EURONEXT BRUSSELS; PARTICIPATION OF EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS IN GROUP WILL NOT BE DILUTED

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO CONVENE AN EGM WITH AGENDA TO CANCEL 3 MILLION TREASURY SHARES (OR 6 MILLION AFTER SHARE SPLIT) OF 4,182,082 SHARES CURRENTLY HELD

CANCELLATION TO TAKE PLACE BEFORE END OF 2017