FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Ecopetrol announces non-filing of annual report on form 20-f for year-end 2016
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2017 / 9:29 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ecopetrol announces non-filing of annual report on form 20-f for year-end 2016

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Ecopetrol Sa

* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016

* Does not anticipate any changes from results reported in its 2016 earnings release published on march 6, 2017

* Audit committee of board retained u.s.-based outside law firm to commence third-party investigation

* Ecopetrol says the company and Reficar have cooperated closely and extensively with control entities in furthering their investigations

* ICC proceeding is currently in its preliminary stage and is scheduled for a hearing in October 2018.

* No current executives of Ecopetrol, Reficar or members of board are included in prosecutor's office press release Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.