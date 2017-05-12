BRIEF-Ecopetrol Q1 total sales COP 13.37 tln vs. COP 10.49 tln

May 12 (Reuters) - Ecopetrol Sa

* Q1 total sales 13.37 trillion COP versus 10.49 trillion COP

* Group's net income in Q1 was COP 886 billion, which represents an increase of 144% versus same quarter of 2016

* Qtrly average production was 712 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Ecopetrol - successful exploratory wells Gorgon-1, Purple Angel -plus Kronos (2015)- in Colombian Caribbean Offshore suggest new gas province in zone

* Structural savings during quarter totaled COP 150 billion