FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Ecopetrol Q1 total sales COP 13.37 tln vs. COP 10.49 tln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ecopetrol Q1 total sales COP 13.37 tln vs. COP 10.49 tln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Ecopetrol Sa

* Q1 total sales 13.37 trillion COP versus 10.49 trillion COP

* Group's net income in Q1 was COP 886 billion, which represents an increase of 144% versus same quarter of 2016

* Qtrly average production was 712 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Ecopetrol - successful exploratory wells Gorgon-1, Purple Angel -plus Kronos (2015)- in Colombian Caribbean Offshore suggest new gas province in zone

* Structural savings during quarter totaled COP 150 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.