March 15 (Reuters) - Ecoslops SA:

* Ecoslops signs a letter of intent with the Egyptian authorities for the suez canal region

* Signed a LoI with EGPC (Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation), through its subsidiary, SSCO, in order to explore feasibility of creating an oil residue collection and recycling plant in Suez Canal region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)