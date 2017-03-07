BRIEF-Ecostim completes recapitalization with Fir Tree Partners

March 6 (Reuters) - Eco-stim Energy Solutions Inc -

* Ecostim completes recapitalization with fir tree partners; secures $17 million in new funding positioning the company for growth and a debt free balance sheet

* Affiliate of fir tree partners entered into a transaction with an affiliate of albright capital management llc

* Eco-Stim energy solutions inc - ftp purchased from acm $22 million aggregate principal amount of company's outstanding 14% convertible notes due 2018

* Ftp purchased from acm approximately two million shares of company's outstanding common stock

* Eco-Stim energy solutions inc - co issued to ftp additional $17 million aggregate principal amount of convertible notes

* Eco-Stim energy solutions- issued to ftp about $2.4 million principal amount of additional convertible notes in payment of interest on existing notes