FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Ecostim completes recapitalization with Fir Tree Partners
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 1:32 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ecostim completes recapitalization with Fir Tree Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Eco-stim Energy Solutions Inc -

* Ecostim completes recapitalization with fir tree partners; secures $17 million in new funding positioning the company for growth and a debt free balance sheet

* Affiliate of fir tree partners entered into a transaction with an affiliate of albright capital management llc

* Eco-Stim energy solutions inc - ftp purchased from acm $22 million aggregate principal amount of company's outstanding 14% convertible notes due 2018

* Ftp purchased from acm approximately two million shares of company's outstanding common stock

* Eco-Stim energy solutions inc - co issued to ftp additional $17 million aggregate principal amount of convertible notes

* Eco-Stim energy solutions- issued to ftp about $2.4 million principal amount of additional convertible notes in payment of interest on existing notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.