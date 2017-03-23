March 23 Ecotel Communication AG:
* Revenue growth and increased gross margin in core segment
* Dividends: 0.23 euros/ share (previous year: 0.23 euros/
share)
* FY consolidated revenue grows by 10.3 million euros to
116.6 million euros ($125.89 million)
* Consolidated gross profit increased in 2016 by 0.6 million
euros to 28.4 million euros
* Overall EBITDA decreased in financial year 2016 from 7.9
million euros to 7.0 million euros
* Expects consolidated turnover in 2017 of eur 95 million to
eur 115 million, with EBITDA of 6.5 million euros to 7.5 million
euros and a continued stable gross profit margin
