May 11 (Reuters) - ECOTEL COMMUNICATION AG:

* PRESENTS Q1 FIGURES AND RAISED FORECAST FOR 2017

* EBITDA FORECAST FOR 2017 RAISED TO EUR 7.0 - 8.0 MILLION

* SEES FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF EUR 95 - 115 MILLION

* SAYS CONSOLIDATED EBITDA TOTALLED EUR 1.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.9)

* SAYS CONSOLIDATED GROSS PROFIT INCREASED IN Q1 2017 BY EUR 0.2 MILLION TO EUR 7.3 MILLION. WITH A GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF MORE THAN 48 PCT,

* SAYS Q1 2017 MAKES US OPTIMISTIC THAT WE WILL BE ABLE TO EASILY OVERCOME RISKS

