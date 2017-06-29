BRIEF-Kamat Hotels (India) gets approval from Central Bank Of India for One Time Settlement proposal
* Says co gets approval from Central Bank Of India approving one time settlement proposal
June 29 Ecsponent Ltd
* FY revenue from continuing operations increased by 122 pct to r321.8 million compared to r144.7 million
* FY basic earnings increased by 234 pct to r78 million compared to r23.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says co gets approval from Central Bank Of India approving one time settlement proposal
* Says board elects Li Ya as chairman, Ping Guijie, Li Jianxin as vice chairmen