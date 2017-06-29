June 29 Ecsponent Ltd:

* Revenue from continuing operations increased by 122% to 321.8 million rand for 15 months ended 31 march 2017

* Resultant earnings per share increased by 223% to 8.38 cents per share for 15 months ended 31 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)