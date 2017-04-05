FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-EDAG Engineering Group FY adj EBIT down at 43.8 mln euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
April 5, 2017 / 5:40 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-EDAG Engineering Group FY adj EBIT down at 43.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Edag Engineering Group Ag

* Positive order book; revenues 2016 almost at previous year's level

* In total, orders worth 744.9 million euros ($795.11 million) could be booked in 2016 (previous year: 731.4 million euros)

* Order backlog at end of year levelled at 318.9 million euros(previous year: 287.3 million euros)

* FY revenues of 715 million euros which is almost at previous year's level (722 million euros)

* FY adjusted EBIT was at 43.8 million euros (previous year: 72.6 million euros)

* Will propose distribution of a dividend of 0.75 euros per share to general meeting on May 31, 2017

* Growth in revenues and earnings expected for 2017

* Outlook 2017: management expects an increase in revenues of up to 5 pct and an adjusted EBIT-margin of approximately 6-8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9369 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.