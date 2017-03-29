FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EDF Energy says no impact on UK Hinkley project from Le Creusot issues
March 29, 2017 / 9:23 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-EDF Energy says no impact on UK Hinkley project from Le Creusot issues

Nina Chestney

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Electricite De France Sa

* EDF Energy Chief Executive Vincent de Rivaz says there will be "no impact" on its nuclear project Hinkley Point C in Britain from issues at Areva's Le Creusot factory in France.

* He said the reactor vessel for the plant will be made "at right place and right time", declining to give further details.

* De Rivaz said EDF Energy is "ticking all the boxes" in terms of safety and environmental compliance for the project.

* An internal document by Britain's Office for Nuclear Regulation seen by Reuters last week warned about the implications for the Hinkley Point C project as it said the Creusot Forge's nuclear safety culture fell short of expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nina Chestney)

