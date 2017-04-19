FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Edge Therapeutics announces $18 mln registered direct offering of common stock
April 19, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Edge Therapeutics announces $18 mln registered direct offering of common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Edge Therapeutics Inc

* Edge Therapeutics announces $18 million registered direct offering of common stock

* Edge Therapeutics Inc- Entered into subscription agreement for sale of shares of its common stock

* Says proceeds from offering will be used to advance pre-commercial activities for EG-1962

* Edge Therapeutics Inc - Edge has agreed to sell to investors 1.8 million shares at a purchase price of $10.00 per share with gross proceeds of $18 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

