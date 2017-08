March 13 (Reuters) - Edge Therapeutics Inc

* Albert N. Marchio II, chief accounting and administrative officer, became Edge's CFO on an interim basis, effective March 10, 2017

* Andrew Einhorn, previously co's CFO, left co effective March 10, 2017 to pursue other interests - sec filing

* Edge Therapeutics Inc - Marchio will continue to serve as Edge's chief accounting and administrative officer - sec filing