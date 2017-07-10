July 10 EDGEWARE AB (PUBL):

* EDGEWARE PUBLISHES PRELIMINARY Q2 2017 RESULTS

* BASED ON PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES, EDGEWARE'S NET SALES FOR Q2 2017 WILL AMOUNT TO ABOUT SEK 40 MILLION COMPARED TO SEK 51,5 MILLION FOR CORRESPONDING PERIOD 2016

* BASED ON PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES EBIT FOR Q2 WILL AMOUNT TO ABOUT LOSS SEK 13 MILLION

* "...WE REMAIN CONFIDENT IN OUR BUSINESS MODEL AND REAFFIRM FINANCIAL MID- TO LONG TERM TARGETS..." - CEO