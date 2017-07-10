BRIEF-Tsinghuatongfang issues 2017 3rd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 3rd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan with a term of 260 days and interest rate of 4.6 percent
July 10 EDGEWARE AB (PUBL):
* EDGEWARE PUBLISHES PRELIMINARY Q2 2017 RESULTS
* BASED ON PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES, EDGEWARE'S NET SALES FOR Q2 2017 WILL AMOUNT TO ABOUT SEK 40 MILLION COMPARED TO SEK 51,5 MILLION FOR CORRESPONDING PERIOD 2016
* BASED ON PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES EBIT FOR Q2 WILL AMOUNT TO ABOUT LOSS SEK 13 MILLION
* "...WE REMAIN CONFIDENT IN OUR BUSINESS MODEL AND REAFFIRM FINANCIAL MID- TO LONG TERM TARGETS..." - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
