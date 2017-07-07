UPDATE 1-Austria plans to end Eurofighter programme early amid row with Airbus
* Austria wants to phase in replacement of fleet in 2020 (Adds source, Airbus comments, details, background)
July 7 e.Digital Corp
* e.Digital - On July 6, co, co's unit ceased operations, filed voluntary petition for relief under provisions of chapter 7 of title 11 of U.S. code, 11 U.S.C. §101 et seq
* e.Digital Corp - A chapter 7 trustee will be appointed by bankruptcy court and will assume control
* e.Digital Corp - Assets of company will be liquidated and claims paid in accordance with applicable laws - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2sTAQFU] Further company coverage:
* Austria wants to phase in replacement of fleet in 2020 (Adds source, Airbus comments, details, background)
* Agilent Technologies acquires Raman Spectroscopy innovator, Cobalt Light Systems