July 7 e.Digital Corp

* e.Digital - On July 6, co, co's unit ceased operations, filed voluntary petition for relief under provisions of chapter 7 of title 11 of U.S. code, 11 U.S.C. §101 et seq

* e.Digital Corp - A chapter 7 trustee will be appointed by bankruptcy court and will assume control

* e.Digital Corp - Assets of company will be liquidated and claims paid in accordance with applicable laws - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2sTAQFU] Further company coverage: