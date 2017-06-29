June 29 Edion Corp :

* Says it amended the conversion price to 888.8 yen per share from 894 yen for the 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants

* Says it amended the conversion price to 1,230.1 yen per share from 1,237.2 yen for the 2025 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants

* Says the changes effective after April 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2vnVZY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)