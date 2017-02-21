FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Edison International Q4 adjusted core EPS $1.02
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Edison International Q4 adjusted core EPS $1.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Edison International

* Edison international reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results; introduces 2017 earnings guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $1.06

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 core earnings per share $4.04 to $4.24

* Q4 adjusted core earnings per share $1.02

* Announced basic and core earnings guidance of $4.04 to $4.24 per share for 2017

* Edison international -q4 2016 losses from continuing operations at edison international parent and other increased by $16 million, compared to q4 2015

* Edison international qtrly total operating revenue $2,884 million versus $2,341 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.