BRIEF-Edison International Q4 adjusted core EPS $1.02

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Edison International

* Edison international reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results; introduces 2017 earnings guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $1.06

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 core earnings per share $4.04 to $4.24

* Q4 adjusted core earnings per share $1.02

* Announced basic and core earnings guidance of $4.04 to $4.24 per share for 2017

* Edison international -q4 2016 losses from continuing operations at edison international parent and other increased by $16 million, compared to q4 2015

* Edison international qtrly total operating revenue $2,884 million versus $2,341 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: