BRIEF-Editas Medicine Q1 loss per share $0.85

May 15 (Reuters) - Editas Medicine Inc:

* Editas Medicine announces first quarter 2017 results and update

* Q1 loss per share $0.85

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Editas Medicine Inc - target date for filing ind application for LCA10 program is being moved to middle of 2018

* Editas Medicine Inc - research and development expenses were $19.0 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared to $8.9 million for same period in 2016