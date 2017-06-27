BRIEF-France Bed Holdings to retire treasury shares
* Says it plans to retire 2.5 million shares (5.6 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on July 14
June 27 EDREAMS ODIGEO SA:
* FY NET PROFIT 10.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 12.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* FY REVENUE MARGIN 486.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 463.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* FY EBITDA 98.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 85.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* FY BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT VERSUS LAST YEAR
* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MARGIN OF ABOVE 487 MILLION EUROS, ADJUSTED EBITDA OF 115 MILLION EUROS, BOOKINGS OF ABOVE 11.7 MILLION EUROS
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* There are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by Heineken might be accepted in Heineken, Punch Taverns deal