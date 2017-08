April 5 (Reuters) - Education Realty Trust Inc

* Education Realty Trust Inc says management reaffirms its 2017 financial guidance, including core FFO per share/unit of $1.90 to $2.00

* FY 2017 FFO per share view $1.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source: (bit.ly/2nX5BJ8) Further company coverage: