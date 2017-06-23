BRIEF-No job layoffs happening at India's Infosys - CEO Sikka
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
June 23 Edvance International Holdings Ltd
* Fy revenue increased by 25.5 percent to approximately hk$222.1 million
* Loss for year attributable hk$5.414 million versus hk$11.990 million
* Company does not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace