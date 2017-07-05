BRIEF-Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American to receive crude oil from Permian Basin
* Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American Pipeline to receive crude oil and condensate from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi, Texas
July 5 Edwards Lifesciences Corp
* Edwards' Inspiris Resilia valve receives FDA approval
* Edwards Lifesciences Corp - Received U.S. FDA approval for its Inspiris Resilia aortic valve, first in a new class of resilient heart valves
MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday called an auction to be held on Thursday to renew $200 million worth of foreign exchange hedges that expire in 63 days. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)