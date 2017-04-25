FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences Q1 earnings per share $1.06

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp:

* Says Q1 earnings per share $1.06; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.94; Q1 sales grew 27 percent to $884 million

* Edwards Lifesciences Corp - narrowing its FY sales guidance to $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion, from $3.0 billion to $3.4 billion

* Edwards Lifesciences Corp - raising estimate for 2017 adjusted earnings per share to $3.43 to $3.55, from $3.30 to $3.45

* Edwards Lifesciences - sees Q2 sales, excluding impact of germany stocking sales, between $810 million and $850 million; sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $0.82 to $0.92

* Edwards Lifesciences Corp - Q1 transcatheter heart valve therapy sales of $539.2 million, up 46.6 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $776.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.41, revenue view $3.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $824.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

