BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences says UK patent court issues decision on transcatheter heart valves

March 3 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp

* UK patent court issues initial decision

* Edwards Lifesciences Corp says company is not changing its financial guidance

* Edwards Lifesciences Corp - Edwards will promptly request an appeal on specific aspects of decision

* Edwards Lifesciences-patents court in uk determined one of boston scientific's patents related to seals for transcatheter heart valves valve is invalid

* Edwards Lifesciences Corp - court's decision does not affect commercial availability of sapien 3 valve

* Edwards Lifesciences - boston scientific initiated litigation involves multiple patents in multiple venues, to yield court actions over extended period

* Edwards Lifesciences Corp - patents court in uk has determined a second patent of Boston Scientific is valid and infringed