6 months ago
BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences says UK patent court issues decision on transcatheter heart valves
#Market News
March 3, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences says UK patent court issues decision on transcatheter heart valves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp

* UK patent court issues initial decision

* Edwards Lifesciences Corp says company is not changing its financial guidance

* Edwards Lifesciences Corp - Edwards will promptly request an appeal on specific aspects of decision

* Edwards Lifesciences-patents court in uk determined one of boston scientific's patents related to seals for transcatheter heart valves valve is invalid

* Edwards Lifesciences Corp - court's decision does not affect commercial availability of sapien 3 valve

* Edwards Lifesciences - boston scientific initiated litigation involves multiple patents in multiple venues, to yield court actions over extended period

* Edwards Lifesciences Corp - patents court in uk has determined a second patent of Boston Scientific is valid and infringed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

