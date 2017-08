March 15 (Reuters) - EEII AG:

* Completed financial year with a net profit amounting to 14,108 Swiss francs ($13,982.16)

* Slightly improved end-year result for 2016, compared to a net loss for 2015 of 3.25 million francs

* FY net asset value (NAV) of 3.49 francs per share remained resilient (2015: 3.48 francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0090 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)