BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol files for mixed shelf of up to $175 mln
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
April 11 EEStor Corporation-
* EEStor announces proposed private placement
* EEStor Corporation says it intends to proceed with a non-brokered private placement of units to raise gross proceeds of up to c$3 million
* EEStor Corporation - net proceeds from financing will be used to accelerate company's product and business development efforts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
(Add background, details, table) NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bet on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators had scaled back bullish dollar bets on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the wake of his and the Republicans'