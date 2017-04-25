FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Efficient Group says interim revenue up 9 pct
April 25, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Efficient Group says interim revenue up 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Efficient Group Ltd

* Inteirm revenue of r465 million was 9 pct higher than revenue reported for comparative period

* Efficient group - hy headline earnings of r18 million (february 2016: r19 million) and headline earnings of 20.22 cents per share (february 2016: 21.26 cents)

* Determined that 1.63000 cents per share dividend will be paid to shareholders

* Group generated a net profit after tax of r18 million for six months ended 28 february 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

