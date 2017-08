March 30 (Reuters) - EFFNETPLATTFORMEN AB:

* EFFNETPLATTFORMEN'S SUBSIDIARY SBB I NORDEN HAS SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED BONDS OF SEK 1 BILLION

* BOND LOAN HAS FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PERCENTAGE POINTS AND HAS MATURITY OF 3 YEARS

* BOND LOAN HAS A LIMIT OF SEK 1.5 BILLION