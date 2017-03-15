FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-EFG CFO says transaction levels quite slow at start of year
March 15, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-EFG CFO says transaction levels quite slow at start of year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Efg International Ag

* EFG International CFO says rate of net new asset attrition at bsi slowed down considerably in march after NNA attrition of 2.3 billion Sfr in Jan and Feb

* EFG International CEO says we have a great chance now to gain clients back that left bank during BSI takeover

* EFG International CFO says in terms of level of transaction levels, has been quite slow at start of the year

* EFG International CFO says expects to receive review of BSI purchase price by seller at beginning of April Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

